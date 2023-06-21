Man arrested over murder of Polish woman in Greece

Greek media said the man was charged on Wednesday after several hours of questioning in court in the presence of a lawyer.

The main suspect in the murder of a Polish woman on the Greek island of Kos, a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man, has been arrested, local media have reported.

He had previously been charged with kidnap and rape. He has consistently denied murdering the woman, a plea he maintained in court on Wednesday.

The woman, 27-year-old Anastazja Rubińska, who was from Wroclaw in southwestern Poland, went missing on June 12 on the island of Kos, where she worked in a hotel.

Her body was found on June 18. First indications suggest she died by strangulation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland’s justice minister announced he had sent two prosecutors from Wrocław to Greece to participate in the investigation.

The suspect is reported to have changed his original testimony, claiming he did not have sex with the woman against her will.