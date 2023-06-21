Former New York police sergeant convicted as Chinese agent

A former New York City police sergeant, Michael McMahon, has been found guilty by a jury of acting as an illegal Chinese agent. McMahon was charged with intimidating U.S.-based fugitive Xu Jin, in an attempt to coerce him to return to China and face corruption charges. This trial marks the first case involving alleged “Fox Hunt” schemes to reach court in the United States.



Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn accused McMahon of being hired to surveil Xu Jin, a New Jersey resident accused of corruption by China as part of their global repatriation campaign called “Operation Fox Hunt.” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn emphasized their commitment to exposing and undermining the Chinese government’s transnational repression schemes.

In response, Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, defended the repatriation of fugitives as a “just cause” and urged cooperation from the United States. Liu criticized the U.S. for disregarding facts and tarnishing China’s efforts to repatriate corrupt fugitives and recover illegal proceeds.

McMahon, who became a private investigator after retiring from the police force, claimed he believed he was working for a company involved in recovering embezzled funds and was unaware of his association with the Chinese government. McMahon’s lawyer, Lawrence Lustberg, stated that he intends to challenge the verdict.

Prosecutors argued that McMahon was fully aware of the Chinese government’s involvement, highlighting his receipt of payment during a meeting with a Chinese official at a Panera Bread restaurant. Prosecutor Meredith Arfa underscored the unusual nature of this payment method, asserting that legitimate businesses do not hand over a wad of cash in such a manner.

While the jury convicted McMahon of stalking, they found him not guilty of conspiring to act as a foreign agent. Sentencing for McMahon is yet to be scheduled.

One of McMahon’s co-defendants, Zhu Yong, who had hired him for the job in 2016, was found guilty on all charges. Zhu’s defense lawyer argued that the defendants were merely “used” by China and suggested that individuals unknowingly acting as agents of foreign governments should not be held accountable.

Another defendant, Zheng Congying, was found guilty of stalking but not guilty of acting as a Chinese agent. Prosecutors presented evidence of Zheng posting a threatening note on Xu’s door, indicating that if he returned to China and served a ten-year prison sentence, his wife and children would be safe.

Xu, a former municipal official from Wuhan who relocated to the United States, testified that he reported the threats to the FBI. He described the note as transforming the threats from a mental to a physical danger.