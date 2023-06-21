“Vision for Development Forum” concludes in Gdynia

The 6th edition of “Vision for Development Forum” (Forum Wizja Rozwoju) in Gdynia concluded on Tuesday. It is an annual event aiming not only to analyze the current social, economic and political situation, but also provide forecasts that may serve to strengthen Poland’s position on the world economic map in the future.

“After these few years, we can proudly demonstrate the highest level of economic growth among the large economies of the European Union, one of the highest in the OECD in general. We have a record number of jobs and working people. This is an enormous value,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said to the event participants in the Naval Academy in Gdynia, Gdynia. Among the guests were experts, local government officials, scientists and politicians.

“The economy is needed to stimulate development. Poland today faces a unique opportunity to enter the fourth industrial revolution, which is already underway around us, not only as a follower, but as the entity that co-determines its own fate, that has the chance to develop the latest technologies and create the reality around us,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stressed.

Maritime Economy

For years, the maritime economy has been the strength of Pomerania, Poland’s northern region, home to some of the country’s most important ports – the Port of Gdańsk and the Port of Gdynia – as well as the most important shipyards, including the PGZ Naval Shipyard and the Remontowa Shipyard. The last two years have shown how important a branch of the national economy is the Maritime Economy and how vital it is in the face of dynamic changes in global markets.

During the sixth edition of “Vision for Development Forum”, I hosted one of the discussions on the general condition of the maritime economy in Poland and changes resulting from the geopolitical situation. We discussed opportunities and possibilities for the area, and it proved not possible to overlook the issues that require certain changes and interventions. One of my interlocutors, Captain Tadeusz Hatalski, author of the book “Restore the Polish Ensign,” noted that: “After the outbreak of the war, practically all energy resources are transported by ships of foreign shipowners and ships under another administration.”

“The second threat is from the commercial side – in every low-cost charter contract there is a war clause, which says that the shipowner has the right to withdraw from the contract if the region it is going to is threatened by war. If there is a threat in the Baltic, the shipowners will use the war clause, so we will be left without gas, LNG or coal,” he added.

Dorota Arciszewska-Mielewczyk, president of the Polish Ocean Lines, believes that the Polish Fleet is not a sentiment, but a matter of economics. If a ship is operated under the Polish flag, the tonnage tax goes to the Polish budget. All formal and legal fees are consumed in the country.

“This is how you make money. We want to have a merchant fleet under the Polish flag in order to be competitive so that other shipowners approach us as they do other registries worldwide.”

Marek Świeczkowski, president of the North-South Logistics and Transport Cluster, expressed interest in the topic of Offshore Wind Farms in the Baltic.

“In order for us to be successful in the wind farm business we need to properly develop components, which should be unloaded primarily at Polish ports. For the economy to develop properly, there must be innovations. Without them, the state will sink into stagnation, and we will only be subcontractors to foreign companies. Innovation is essential in order to get out of the trap of average development.”

Energy

The security of Poland’s electrical power system has become absolutely crucial after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The hard coal market is the all time dominant market when it comes to energy generation in Poland. About 50 percent is energy from hard coal, about 20-25 percent from lignite,” said Tomasz Heryszek, CEO of Węglokoks S.A.

Polish Nuclear Power Plant Vice President Seweryn Kowalczyk said that in connection with the planned construction of a nuclear power plant in Pomerania, negotiations are currently underway to implement various types of agreements with the technology supplier and contractor.

He stressed that this investment will not only bring energy security for many years, but will have a big impact on the local social and economic environment, and the construction of the power plant will make for the largest construction site of the last 30-40 years in Poland.

Poland can be a world leader in the field of hydrogen production and technology, but a large amount of money and international cooperation are needed for this, experts assessed during the discussion of the Polish hydrogen economy. They pointed out that two of the three best places in Europe for hydrogen production are in Poland. These are the Szczecin Lagoon and the Vistula Lagoon.

According to the experts participating in the panel, hydrogen will be one of the key fuels of the energy transition already taking place in Europe.

Ireneusz Zyska, Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment and Government Plenipotentiary for Renewable Energy Sources, noted that the government has very serious intentions and plans for hydrogen production in Poland.

As Zyska explained, the development of the hydrogen economy will take place at different levels with different applications. In one place it will be offshore wind energy stored in large salt caverns and by a national storage and transmission operator. Elsewhere, it will be local RES sources, which will also be used to produce green hydrogen.

“We can not only be a consumer of hydrogen technology, but also a producer. By 2030, we can become a leader in the hydrogen economy in the world, and certainly in Europe,” Zyska emphasized.

Finances

Inflation is currently the biggest problem in the financial sector. Finance Minister Magdalena Rzeczkowska stressed that “Polish finance and the Polish economy are doing very well.” She noted how the proof is foreign investment, the numbers of which in Poland are consistently growing.

“Intel’s recent investment shows that Poland is a safe country,” the minister said. She added that despite the war across our eastern border, “supply chains are shortening and Poland is such a place where foreign investors want to be present.”

The head of the MF pointed out that inflation is starting to fall. “Energy prices are stabilizing, we have a chance that inflation will already reach single-digit levels by the end of the year,” assessed the finance minister.

Senior citizen policy

The Forum also hosted experts on senior citizen issues, led by Marlena Maląg, Minister of Family and Social Policy.

“Investment in human capital gives power, we change the situation of these people. It is not a cost to the state budget, but it is an investment in the future. Seniors are badly needed in the labor market to implement the younger generation into particular professions,” Minister Maląg said.

The 6th edition of the “Vision for Development Forum” was attended by 200 experts, representatives of the business world and state authorities. During the Forum, 50 panel discussions were scheduled to address issues related to energy, e-economy, innovation, investment, as well as health and with the presence of seniors in the labor market.