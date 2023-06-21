German media accused of presenting ‘selective information’ on River Odra situation

Almost a tonne of dead fish have been pulled out of the Gliwice Canal, which feeds into the River Odra.

Krzysztof Świderski/PAP

Media and politicians in Germany are using disinformation tactics in news stories about the pollution situation on the River Odra, the Polish information security chief has said.

Almost a tonne of dead fish have been pulled out of the Gliwice Canal, which feeds into the River Odra. The deaths have prompted fears of a repeat of the environmental disaster that hit the Odra last year in which thousands upon thousands of fish died.

Stanisław Żaryn, government commissioner for the security of information space, tweeted that “selective information is a tactic used to manipulate recipients and build a picture of events that is favourable to the author of the information. This tactic can be seen in the actions of the media and politicians in Germany who discuss the situation on the River Odra.”

He added that “negative reports about the Polish section of the river are being promoted.”

Żaryn also indicated that “the media in Germany write about the Odra in an alarmist and condescending tone. A similar style of speech is presented by German politicians.”

He noted that such a message is also reflected in the Polish media, “mainly by those with German capital”.

According to him, “the goal is to create the belief that Poland is acting in a premeditated manner against the River Odra.”