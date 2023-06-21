Japanese companies open offices in Poland to rebuild Ukraine

Japanese companies are opening offices in Poland with a view to participating in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, Japan’s national public TV broadcaster has reported.

NHK reported that on Thursday an envoy of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) responsible for Ukraine would start work. JETRO’s Warsaw office receives numerous queries from Japanese firms wishing to take part in Ukrainian rebuilding projects, NHK said.

JETRO’s Warsaw office will provide Japanese companies with information on reconstruction projects in Ukraine as well as helping Ukrainian companies wishing to do business in Japan.

Nippon Koei, a company specialising in engineering and electro-energy engineering consultancy, has announced it will set up a headquarters in Warsaw in July. NHK also said that the Japan International Cooperation Agency had commissioned the company to research the extent of destruction in Ukraine caused by the Russian invasion and to create a reconstruction plan.

Nippon Koei said foreign institutions and volunteer groups involved in the rebuilding of Ukraine had set up offices in Poland, which has become an information hub. The company intends to use Japanese technology to rebuild Ukrainian social infrastructure.

Poland is also interested in taking part in the reconstruction effort, as reiterated by the Polish foreign minister, Zbigniew Rau, in London on Wednesday.

He said that Poland had demonstrated its commitment to helping Ukraine during the war and could now “play a leading role in the post-war reconstruction of the country.”