Finnish Central Bank chief Olli Rehn announces presidential bid

Finnish central bank Governor Olli Rehn has announced his intention to run for the presidency in the upcoming election next year, stating that he plans to take a leave of absence from his current position. As a result, Marja Nykänen, the deputy head of the Bank of Finland (BoF), will serve as the acting central bank governor in Rehn’s absence. In addition, Tuomas Välimäki, a board member of the BoF, will assume Rehn’s role as a voting member of the European Central Bank’s governing council.



The presidential election in Finland holds significant importance, as the president holds considerable power in foreign and security policy matters. The election takes place following Finland’s decision in April to join the NATO military alliance, a significant policy shift prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This move drew a threat of “counter-measures” from Moscow.

Rehn, who plans to run as an independent candidate, must gather 20,000 signatures before officially entering the race to succeed Sauli Niinistö, who will step down after completing two terms as president. During a news conference, Rehn stated that he would apply for a leave of absence once he is nominated as a presidential candidate. He also clarified that he would not undertake any official duties while preparing for his candidacy.

Another contender in the presidential race is Pekka Haavisto, who recently resigned as foreign minister as the government stepped down following general elections.

The first round of the presidential election in Finland is scheduled for January 28 next year. If none of the candidates secures more than 50 percent of the votes, a run-off between the top two contenders will be held on February 11.