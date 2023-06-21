Changes in government will help build a rich and safe Poland says PM

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Wednesday formally appointed Jarosław Kaczyński as a deputy prime minister.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said the return to government of Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party, will help build a rich and safe Poland.

The president said that Kaczyński’s new position within the government would, owing to his experience and work as head of a security committee, enhance national security.

Writing on social media, Mateusz Morawiecki said: “Today, there have been significant changes in the composition of the Council of Ministers,” adding that changes will “guarantee the effective implementation of our plan to build a rich and safe Poland of the future.”

Kaczyński resigned as deputy prime minister and the security committee in June 2022 after almost two years as its head.