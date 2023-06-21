EU migrant quota plan ‘unacceptable’ says foreign minister

During a visit to London on Wednesday, Zbigniew Rau, Poland's foreign minister, was asked whether Poland would apply for exclusion from the EU migrant relocation mechanism.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister has said plans by the EU to relocate migrants across the bloc “without reference to procedures laid down” in EU treaties were “absolutely unacceptable”.

In early June, the EU Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Council, which comprises interior ministers representing EU member states, approved a new pact on migration and asylum.

Under the draft regulation, EU members will have to accept an initial quota of 30,000 migrants from countries that bear the brunt of migration from the Middle East and Africa, such as Greece and Italy, or pay about EUR 22,000 per non-admitted migrant. Poland and Hungary were against the new rules, but were outvoted.

On June 15, the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, passed a resolution protesting against the obligatory quotas.

The Polish government has stated its steadfast opposition to the EU’s quota plans on numerous occasions and announced plans to hold a referendum on it. On Monday, Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister had said that a motion to hold the referendum could be voted on by the Sejm in July.

During a visit to London on Wednesday, Zbigniew Rau, Poland’s foreign minister, was asked whether Poland would apply for exclusion from the EU migrant relocation mechanism.

“One thing is absolutely certain, and we have no doubt about this, that making such a decision without reference to procedures laid down in the treaty is absolutely unacceptable,” he replied.

According to Rau, the relocation mechanism is undemocratic and could well be flawed so, therefore, “it is high time to open a window of direct democracy in Poland on this matter.”

“Therefore, we have decided that we will give voice to direct democracy in this matter by organising a referendum,” he added.