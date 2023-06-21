Poland can play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine says minister

Zbigniew Rau was in the British capital to attend the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 (URC 2023) which was dedicated to finding ways to assist the eastern European country.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s foreign minister said in London on Wednesday said that Poland could play a significant role in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

He said the key sectors of Polish cooperation with Kyiv should include logistics and transport because Poland has a long border with Ukraine and possesses a comprehensive border crossing infrastructure.

Poland, he said, had demonstrated its commitment to help Ukraine during the war and could now “play a leading role in the post-war reconstruction of the country.”

Over 2,000 Polish firms, he added, had expressed interest in helping in the reconstruction process, and Polish firms could join forces with foreign partners.

Speaking about the conference, Rau said that the most important aim of the countries participating in it was to “prepare the political, legal and financial basis” for the provision of comprehensive reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.