Search for the missing submarine continues. Time is running out

The U.S. Coast Guard said remotely operated vehicle searches were deployed in the area where Canadian aircraft detected the undersea noises on Tuesday, as the clock ticked away the last 24 hours of the missing craft’s presumed air supply.

Massive search for Titanic tourist submersible with billionaires onboard underway

U.S. and Canadian ships and planes searched on Monday for a submarine that went missing more than a day earlier off the coast of southeastern…

see more

On Wednesday, rescue crews raced to find the source of sounds heard from the depths of the North Atlantic in the search for a tourist submersible carrying five people that vanished on its descent to the Titanic’s century-old wreck.

“Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

An amateurish piece of work

According to the US Coast Guard, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) submersible Titan, operated by OceanGate Expeditions in the United States, began its dive at 8 am on Sunday. Soon after, it lost contact with its parent surface craft during what should have been a two-hour dive to the Titanic. According to its specifications, the vessel has 96 hours of air supply, providing it is in good condition. However, experts believe the deadline is dependent on a number of things, including whether or not it still has power.

Dozens of specialists from the Marine Technology Society signed a letter to OceanGate warning the company. They had doubts about the boat’s construction. The company refused to follow the guidelines and industry standards set by the international association DNV.

In turn, OceanGate explained on its website that its boat had not been certified by DNV because the process is… too long.

The submarine that went missing while taking people on tours to see the Titanic, used a cheap Logitech controller.

The submarine that went missing while taking people on tours to see the Titanic used a cheap Logitech controller and other off the shelf parts.

pic.twitter.com/b4K9YefdWQ

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 20, 2023

The wreck of the British ocean liner, which sank when it hit an iceberg on its maiden voyage in 1912, lies on the seabed at a depth of about 12,500 feet (3,810 meters). It is about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and 400 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Those aboard the submersible, the highlight of a tourist expedition that costs USD 250,000 per person, included British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman who are both British citizens.

French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77, and Stockton Rush, founder and chief executive of OceanGate Expeditions, were also reported to be on board.

“Banging Sounds”

Teams from the United States, Canada and France have been involved in the search covering an area of open sea larger than the U.S. state of Connecticut or about half the size of Belgium.

The Canadian military dropped sonar buoys to listen for any sounds that might come from the Titan and a commercial pipeline-laying vessel with a remote-controlled deepwater submersible was also searching, he said. A French research ship carrying a deep-sea diving robot submersible was dispatched to the area at the request of the U.S. Navy and was expected to arrive later on Wednesday, France’s Ifremer ocean science research institute said.

U.S. Coast Guard said Canadian Lockheed P-3 Orion aircraft, which have sub-surface surveillance gear to trace submarines, detected the underwater noises in the search area on Tuesday.

Remote undersea equipment was deployed in the area where the sounds were detected and also data from the P-3 aircraft which was shared with the U.S. Navy experts “for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans,” the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in its Twitter statement.

It did not give details about the nature of the sounds, but CNN and Rolling Stone magazine, citing internal U.S. government communications, reported Canadian aircraft detected banging sounds at 30-minute intervals in the area. The sounds were picked up by sonar buoys and that sonar picked up more banging four hours later.

Rescuers face major obstacles both in finding the Titan and in saving the people aboard.

“In the event of a mid-dive emergency, Titan’s pilot would likely have released weights to float back to the surface”, said Alistair Greig, a marine engineering professor at University College London. However, he stated that without contact, it would be difficult to identify the van-sized submersible in the Atlantic.

Outside bolts enclose the submersible, preventing people from escaping without assistance even if it surfaced.

If Titan were stuck on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would face even bigger challenges because of the huge pressures and total darkness at a depth of more than 2 miles. Titanic expert Tim Matlin said it would be “almost impossible to effect a sub-to-sub rescue” on the seabed.