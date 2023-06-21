Elon Musk: Tesla in India “as soon as humanly possible”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New York on Tuesday for a three-day state visit. On Tuesday he met Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla executives visited India last month and met with Indian bureaucrats and ministers about building a manufacturing facility for cars and batteries in India.

According to the Indian government, Musk has been invited to investigate investment prospects in electric transportation and the commercial space industry. .

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the electric vehicle manufacturer will arrive in India “as soon as humanly possible.” Musk also stated that he is a “fan of Mr Modi”. and that India has “more promise than any other large country in the world.”

“He is very concerned about India because he is pressuring us to make significant investments in India, which we intend to do. We’re just figuring out the right timing,” he told reporters.

Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality. https://t.co/r0mzwNbTyN pic.twitter.com/IVwOy5SlMV

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

Tesla had proposed building an electric vehicle plant in the country, as well as manufacturing EV batteries. .“They are looking at India very seriously as a production and innovation base,” federal minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told the AFP in May.

China and India have both been attempting to attract worldwide EV investment and expand the EV industry.

China stated on Wednesday that it would prolong tax advantages for consumers purchasing new energy vehicles — including battery electric cars, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles — through 2027, in its latest push to increase sales and production in the world’s largest EV market. The current policy exempts NEVs from purchasing taxes until the end of 2023.

Musk’s meeting comes just days after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey accused India of threatening to shut down the platform for failing to comply with its instructions to remove content from the service.

The Indian government fiercely refuted Dorsey’s charges, which he made in an interview with an independent TV channel, calling them “an outright lie.”

Musk responded to the incident on Wednesday, saying that Twitter has no choice but to obey local governments or “we will be shut down.”

“We will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law,” he said.

On Thursday, Modi will be given a ceremonial welcome at the White House before meeting with President Joe Biden in private.

Over 70 US legislators wrote to Joe Biden on Tuesday, urging him to discuss human rights concerns with Modi during his visit.. They expressed alarm over rising religious intolerance, press freedom, and the targeting of civil society organizations in India.