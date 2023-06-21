Large crowds gather for summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge

Thousands of people celebrated the summer solstice at Britain’s Stonehenge on Wednesday, watching the sun rise behind the ancient stone circle built by Neolithic ancestors over 4,500 years ago.

The summer solstice marks the longest day of the year and the start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. It has been celebrated for millennia at Stonehenge, a World Heritage Site in the southwest county of Wiltshire.

Peru celebrates Inca tradition ahead of winter solstice

see more

The crowd of pagan and Christian worshipers cheered, played cymbals and clapped as the sun rose over the horizon shortly before 04:00 GMT. Pagans, including a bearded druid in white robes and a straw hat, performed rituals.

Many also wore flower crowns and traditional clothing.

Stonehenge Summer Solstice Sunrise Celebrations pic.twitter.com/HKaY3q99XA

— Stonehenge U.K (@ST0NEHENGE) June 21, 2023

Crowds also gathered at other prehistoric sites in Britain, including at Glastonbury Tor, a hill in the neighbouring county of Somerset which has drawn worshippers for centuries.