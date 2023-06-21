President Duda appoints Kaczynski as deputy PM

Marcin Obara/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, on Wednesday formally appointed Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party (PiS), as a deputy prime minister.

Kaczynski will serve as the only deputy prime minister in the government.

Earlier, Duda dismissed four previous deputy prime ministers, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin and minister without portfolio Henryk Kowalczyk from their posts.

At the same time he formally reappointed Blaszczak as the defence minister, Glinski as culture minister, Sasin as state assets minister and Kowalczyk as a government minister.

Kaczynski resigned in June 2022 from his position as deputy prime minister and head of the security committee, which he had led from October 2020, in order to concentrate on party affairs.

Sasin said on Wednesday that Kaczynski’s role in the government would be different than when he served as deputy prime minister in the previous years.

“At that time, he had one main task: to strengthen the country’s defence, to prepare and adopt a law on the defence of the homeland… Now he will coordinate all government work,” Sasin added.

The PiS leader, who was also prime minister between 2006 and 2007 in a previous PiS government, has generally preferred to stay out of front-line politics.

Sometimes seen as a divisive figure in Polish politics, he had left the running of the country to politicians with less abrasive reputations such as Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, while using his position as party president to wield influence over the government.