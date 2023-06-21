Dozens of multinational firms to train, hire 250,000 refugees across Europe

The likes of Amazon, Accenture, and Adidas have pledged to hire and train over 250,000 refugees over the next three years.

The commitment, announced just prior to World Refugee Day at the Tent European Business Summit, which is dedicated to “the most significant set of business commitments ever made to advance the economic integration of refugees,” said the Tent Partnership for Refugees, the summit organisers.

Companies such as Adidas, Accenture, Amazon, Hilton, PepsiCo and Starbucks have stated that they will employ more than 13,000 refugees and train over 86,000.

Amazon intends to hire a minimum of 5,000 refugees, whilst Accenture, Indeed, and Microsoft have declared they will train 40,000.

“In terms of employment, we help them with legal fees, counselling, mentorship, training programmes, the upskill, language, linguistics, everything, anything we can,” explained J Ofori Agboka, who leads Amazon’s Human Resources for worldwide operations.

“We’re proud of the pledge we have made today, which reflects Amazon’s ongoing commitment to support refugees globally,” Agboka said.

Leading global employment agencies ManpowerGroup, and Randstad have committed to finding work for 152,000 refugees. Only Europe was earmarked collectively by the multinational companies for help with refugees.