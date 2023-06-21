Poland’s average corporate wage up 12.2 pct y/y in May – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 12.2 percent year on year to PLN 7,181.67 (EUR 1,615.11) in May 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Wednesday.

In monthly terms, the average wage went down by 3.4 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 12.6-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in May and 3.0-percent decline from April.

May’s corporate employment increased by 0.4 percent year on year and fell by 0.1 percent month on month, in line with expectations of economists surveyed by PAP.