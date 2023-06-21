Fighting in Khartoum resumes

Clashes broke out in several parts of Sudan’s capital on Wednesday as a 72-hour ceasefire – which saw several reports of violations – between rival military factions expired.

Shortly before the truce’s expiration at 6 am Sudan time. Fighting was reported in all three cities that comprise the larger capital near the Nile’s confluence: Khartoum, Bahri, and Omdurman.

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting for more than two months, devastating havoc on the capital, sparking widespread bloodshed in Darfur’s western region, and driving more than 2.5 million people from their homes.

Witnesses reported hearing army planes over Omdurman early Wednesday, as well as RSF anti-aircraft fire, artillery fire from a base in north Omdurman, and ground fighting in southern Khartoum.

The ceasefire was the latest of several truce deals brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah.

As with previous ceasefires, there were reports of violations by both sides.

Late on Tuesday, both factions blamed the other for a large fire at the intelligence headquarters, which is housed in a defense compound in central Khartoum that has been fought over since the fighting erupted on April 15.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. said that if the warring factions failed to observe the ceasefire they would consider adjourning the Jeddah talks, which critics have questioned as ineffective.

The conflict in Sudan erupted amid disputes over internationally backed plans for a transition away from military rule following a coup in 2021 and four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was ousted during a popular uprising.