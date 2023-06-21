Kaczynski to return to government as deputy PM – unofficial information

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the governing Law and Justice party (PiS) will return to the government, according to unofficial information obtained by PAP.

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president is expected to announce Kaczynski’s appointment as a deputy prime minister and other changes to the government today at noon, PAP has learned.

At the same time, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Culture Minister Piotr Glinski, and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin are expected to be dismissed from their posts of deputy prime minister.

Kaczynski resigned in June 2022 from his position as deputy prime minister and head of the security committee, which he led from October 2020, in order to concentrate on party affairs.

The PiS leader, who was also prime minister between 2006 and 2007 in a previous PiS government, has generally preferred to stay out of front-line politics.

Sometimes seen as divisive figure in Polish politics, he has left the running of the country to politicians with less abrasive reputations such as Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, while using his position as party president to wield influence over the government.