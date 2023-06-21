Dutchman detained in Poland for illegal arms purchase

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Polish security services have arrested a 54-year-old Dutchman associated with extreme nationalist groups for attempting to illegally buy firearms in Poland which he intended to use on Dutch territory.

The Dutchman was caught red-handed last week near the western city of Poznan.

Anna Michalska, a spokeswoman for the Border Guard, said: “He attempted to purchase five Glock and CZ firearms with magazines. The Dutchman intended to pay EUR 4,000 for the weapons.”

She added that the security services had also secured an additional EUR 7,300 that were in the Dutchman’s car, as well as electronic devices and other items that could be used as evidence.

According to investigators, the Dutchman is associated with extreme nationalist groups operating in his country.

“It turned out that the man intended to smuggle weapons from Poland and use them on the territory of the Netherlands,” added Michalska.

On June 14, prosecutors charged him with trafficking without the required license in firearms and ammunition. The man faces up to 10 years in prison.