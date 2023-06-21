Polish Head of FA attending Ukraine recovery conference in London

The role and potential of the private sector in mobilising investment on the scale needed to rebuild Ukraine – will be among the topics at Wednesday’s Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. The Polish government will be represented at the conference by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau.

Organised in the British capital, the conference, which is dedicated to the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, will bring together representatives of governments, business and civil societies committed to supporting Ukraine in its reform agenda and democracy efforts.

As conveyed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this year’s edition of the conference will focus on the role and potential of the private sector in mobilising investment on the scale needed for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Special attention will be paid to the drivers of investment: actions by governments and international institutions to promote macroeconomic stability and mobilise financial resources, the provision of financing by banking institutions, the alignment of business models, as well as the reform agenda of the government of Ukraine.

“The conference will also have a political dimension, providing a demonstration of sustained international support for Ukraine, which will continue at the NATO summit in Vilnius this July,” according to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.