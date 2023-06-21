Polish national team suffer historic defeat

Following a humiliating performance, the Polish national team was defeated 3:2 in an away game against Moldova. The Polish team had never previously lost against a side ranked so low in the FIFA rankings.

Robert Lewandowski scores Polish national team’s 1,500th goal

The national team’s captain, Robert Lewandowski, scored a particularly meaningful goal that holds significance being the 1500th goal ever scored…

The Poles lost 3:2 against Moldova in an away encounter, despite leading 2:0 until the 48th minute after goals by Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski.

Thus, Fernando Santos’ squad eclipsed the “achievement” of Leo Beenhakker’s side from the Euro 2008 qualifier, when the Dutch coach’s team lost 1:0 in Yerevan to Armenia, which at the time held the 128th position in the FIFA ranking. The Moldovans are currently ranked 171st in the world.

For a long time, it appeared that the Polish players were about to go for a stroll. They were confidently leading 2:0 at the break, and nothing predicted disaster.

Everything fell apart in the second half, and the impetus for the Moldovan attack came from…. Piotr Zielinski. He lost the ball in a nightmare manner in the 48th minute, and Ion Nicolaescu converted the situation into a goal.

“I believe it began with me. I was the one who jolted the Moldova team awake. I will handle it myself. Such defeats are impossible to sustain when nearly the entire team is in the opposing half. I took it terribly, then tried to save it, but everything went wrong. They were waiting for the moment I presented to them,” the SSC Napoli midfielder explained.

The hosts were unable to defeat the Faroe Islands in March. They lost nine of ten matches in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar. Their most recent qualification victory occurred in… 2019. Then they won 1:0 over Andorra. Only four teams from Europe are placed lower (Malta, Liechtenstein, Andorra, and San Marino).

The victory over Poland was momentous for the team led by Sergey Kleshchenko. According to local fans, it was the largest triumph in the history of local soccer. For the red-and-whites, though, June 20 will be remembered as one of the biggest embarrassments.

The scale of the defeat may have been far bigger. Ion Nicolaescu scored an equaliser with a header in the 62nd minute, but referee Filip Glova did not count it. Instead, he called Nicolaescu’s foul on Damian Szymański. Replays show that the Moldovan player used his hands to score in a scramble for position, but shoved the Pole so gently and marginally that many other referees would have accepted the goal.

With their second defeat in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers, the red-and-whites have just three points on their account after three games played. In the Group E table they are in fourth place behind the Czech Republic, Albania and Moldova.