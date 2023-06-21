Bangladeshi man to be charged with murder of Anastazja Rubińska

A 32-year-old from Bangladesh is expected to hear a murder charge on Wednesday, according to Jarosław Kowalewski, the attorney for Anastazja Rubińska’s family. Another post-mortem of the Polish woman took place on Tuesday.

Asked about the latest findings in the investigation into the murder of the 27-year-old on the Greek island of Kos, the lawyer stressed that the situation is developing. “The 32-year-old Bangladeshi suspect has been charged with kidnap and rape today, while he is expected to hear the murder charge tomorrow,” he informed.

The attorney for the victim’s family further conveyed that another autopsy was being conducted on Tuesday. “Its results will provide the basis for Greek prosecutors to properly direct this investigation,” he said.

“The key to clarifying the case is what the suspect is planning,” Kowalewski explained. “I assume that at some stage of the investigation.. he will open up and start talking. I think the evidence is clear. One cannot draw far-reaching conclusions from the fact that he has been charged, but it seems that these circumstances are indisputable,” the attorney assessed.

“What is important is the question of possible accomplices – who assisted, cooperated with the suspect, who hid the body. This is not entirely clear. I hope that it will quickly become clear whether there was a gang rape,” he stressed.

According to Greek media, on the day of her disappearance, the 27-year-old met five men from Pakistan and Bangladesh with whom she was drinking alcohol. At around 10:30 pm she was supposed to meet her boyfriend, also a Pole, in a bar near the hotel where he worked.

She did not attend the meeting and was said to have called her boyfriend and told him she was drunk. She also said that one of the men would drive her to the hotel on a motorbike. She later sent her location but, her father told the media, the marked location turned out to be a wasteland. Anastazja’s phone was switched off.

The boyfriend reported the girl missing to the police. The young woman’s body was found on Sunday about a kilometer away from the home of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man, arrested earlier by police. The man is the prime suspect, although he has not pleaded guilty.