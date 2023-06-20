Business Arena: Polish companies seek Taiwanese investors

Economic and trade relations between Poland and Taiwan are developing dynamically. Taiwan is Poland’s seventh-largest trading partner in Asia, and economic ties between the two were positively influenced by the opening of the Foreign Trade Office of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency in Taipei in September 2018, which aims to promote economic engagement and support investment efforts. To discuss all this, we were joined by Mr. Chern-Chyi, who is the Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) in Taiwan.