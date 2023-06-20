Poland loses to Moldova in Euro 2024 qualifier

The game closed with a 2-3 defeat for Poland after goals from Robert Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik (Poland) and Ion Nicolaescu (two goals) and Vladislav Baboglo (Moldova).

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s national football team lost in its Tuesday Euro 2024 qualifier against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau.

Poland started the game with vigour, ending the first half of the match with a score of 2-0, but the second half was dominated by the Moldovans, who managed to put the ball in the Polish goal three times.

With 3 points, Poland is currently fourth in its Euro 2024 qualifying Group E after a 1-3 away defeat by Czechia, a 0-2 home win over Albania and the most recent defeat in Chisinau. Moldova clocked 5 points after two draws and one defeat, and the recent win with Poland.

Also in the group are the Faroe Islands.