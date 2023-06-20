Robert Lewandowski scores Polish national team’s 1,500th goal



The national team’s captain, Robert Lewandowski, scored a particularly meaningful goal that holds significance being the 1500th goal ever scored by the Polish national team. For the team and the fans this may serve to somewhat sweeten the bitter pill which was the loss to Moldova in the Euro 2024 eliminations.



In the 34th minute of the Moldova versus Poland match, Arkadiusz Milik passed the ball to Robert Lewandowski. The FC Barcelona striker skillfully evaded the defenders and unleashed a powerful strike from just outside the 17-meter box, leaving the opposing goalkeeper with no chance to save it.

With this remarkable goal, Lewandowski became the author of the 1500th goal in the extensive history of the Polish national team, which dates back to 1921.

For Lewandowski himself, it marked his 79th goal for the national team, solidifying his position as the undisputed leading goal scorer.

Although the first half was very promising, with Poles in the lead 2-0, the second half had proven catastrophic, with the final result 3-2 for Moldova.