World News: Ukrainian forces counter Russian push in the east

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the east and south has produced limited gains so far, with eight settlements captured; Moldova’s pro-Kremlin party that called for the pro-EU government to resign has been banned; and a tourist submarine went missing while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic. And after the news, we look at how Russia is using various methods to influence public opinion in foreign countries. What are these methods? And how effective are they? To answer these questions we are joined here tonight by Marek Wierzbicki, a historian working for the Institute of National Remembrance.

