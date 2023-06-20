Four killed in blast at Russian gunpowder plant: media

Four people were killed on Tuesday by an explosion at a Russian gunpowder factory, state news agencies informed, but an official was quick to rule out the possibility that it was caused by an attack.



The blast happened at a plant in the Tambov region, about 400 km southeast of Moscow. Eight people were injured in the incident, the RIA news agency said.

Parts of south and western Russia are on high alert following a spate of attacks that Moscow blames on Ukraine, particularly on war-related targets such as fuel supplies and weapons stores.

Ukraine does not comment on military operations outside its borders.

Maxim Yegorov, Tambov’s regional governor, said, however, that Tuesday’s incident was caused by human error.

“The cause of the fire is the human factor. I can state unequivocally that this is not a terrorist attack. Unfortunately, there are human casualties. All necessary assistance will be provided to the victims,” Yegorov said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

The fire had been put out, and the plant was now working normally, he said.

In recent months, during the Russian war in Ukraine, there have been regular reports of fires breaking out across Russia and in the territories of Ukraine controlled by the invaders. The fires have affected military facilities, including barracks and recruitment centers, as well as fuel depots and commercial and industrial buildings.

Significant fires have been reported in various locations, including a shopping center in Chimki, near Moscow; a refinery in Angarsk, Siberia; an agricultural equipment manufacturing plant in St. Petersburg; an oil storage facility in Borisovka, near the border with Ukraine; and the regional headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) border guards in Rostov-on-Don.