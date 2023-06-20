Search for missing tourist submarine continues

Rescuers were scouring thousands of square miles of oceanic bottom in the remote North Atlantic on Tuesday, racing against time to find a missing submersible two days after it disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada’s coast. One pilot and four passengers were inside the submersible early on Sunday when it lost communication with a ship on the surface about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive.

The 21-foot Titan submersible has the capacity to stay underwater for 96 hours, according to its specifications – giving the five people aboard a chance to come out alive until early on Thursday before air runs out. The Titanic site is about 1450 kilometers (900 miles) east of Cape Cod and 644 km (400 miles) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. U.S. and Canadian aircraft have searched about 7,600 square miles, larger than the state of Connecticut, Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

U.S., Canada, France, Britain respond

U.S. Coast Guard said that Authorities are expanding their search into deeper waters.

“As we continue on with this search … we’ve been working through the night with a broad group of partners to bring all capabilities to bear looking on both the surface and now expanding to a subsurface in the area,” U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger told CNN in an interview.

The Canadian military has dropped sonar buoys to listen for any sounds that might be coming from the Titan, with no results thus far. A commercial vessel with an unmanned vehicle capable of deep dives is also assisting, Frederick said.

“There is a full press full-court press effort to get equipment on scene as quickly as we can,” he said.

Those aboard the submersible, the highlight of a tourist expedition that costs USD 250,000 per person, included British billionaire Hamish Harding, 58, and Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, with his 19-year-old son Suleman, both British citizens.

The 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, founder and CEO of the vessel’s U.S.-based operating company OceanGate, were also reported to be on board. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of any passenger.

The French government said on Tuesday that it will send a ship equipped with a deep-sea diving vessel to help the search-and-rescue operation.

The ship, called the Atalante, is managed by the Ifremer research institute. Ifremer said it had been contacted on Monday by the U.S. Navy with a request for help.

“It carries the Victor 6000 autonomous robot, capable of descending to a depth of 6,000 meters, beyond the 3,800 meters of the wreck’s position”, Ifremer said, adding the ship was expected to arrive on the site by Wednesday evening local time.

Additional crew members from another ship are also being urgently dispatched to the search operation.

Britain’s Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Tuesday expressed thoughts for people on board a missing tourist submersible in the North Atlantic.

“I want to put on record the UK Government’s thoughts to those individuals who are currently in the submersible in the North Atlantic. We wish them all the luck and of course we hope that they will be swiftly found and returned to their loved ones,” Cleverly said.

Missing tourist’s friends share their views, recall last convo

David Mearns, a friend of the British billionaire Hamish Harding, said that a hopeful outcome in the search and rescue mission is still possible.

Mearns, himself a marine scientist, said a pipe-laying vessel with remote control capabilities, called the “Deep Energy”, had reached the wreckage site.

Another friend of Hamish, Jannicke Mikkelsen said that “every single minute feels like hours”. Unlike David, she is less optimistic about the odds of survival.”

“As explorers, we are pessimistic and objective. And as it stands right now, it would be a miracle if they are recovered alive,” she said.

“I last spoke to Hamish right before his dive. He casually just wrote that he’s on his way to the Titanic and he’s waiting for the perfect weather window. And me in an equally casual way just answered ‘godspeed, Hamish’, and left it at that because he’s always exploring. And I didn’t consider that this type of expedition would be as dangerous as it turned out to be,” Mikkelsen said while recalling her last conversation with Hamish.

Rescue Challenges



Rescuers face significant obstacles both in finding the Titan and in saving the people aboard, according to experts.

If the submersible experienced an emergency in mid-dive, the pilot would likely have released weights to float back to the surface, according to Alistair Greig, a professor of marine engineering at University College London. But absent communication, locating a van-sized submersible in the vast Atlantic could prove challenging, he said.

The submersible is sealed with bolts from the outside, which means the occupants cannot escape without assistance even if it surfaces.

If the Titan is on the ocean floor, a rescue effort would be even more challenging due to the extreme conditions more than two miles below the surface. The Titanic lies 3,810 meters (12,500 feet) underwater, where light does not penetrate. Only specialized equipment can reach those depths without getting crushed by the massive water pressure.

“It’s really a bit like being an astronaut going into space,” said Tim Matlin,who has spent years studying the Titanic sinking and wreckage. “It’s pitch black down there, You can’t see your hand in front of your face,” Martin added.

Jamie Pringle, a Forensic Geoscience at Keele University in Britain, said that the first 24 hours of the search were key and that the chance of survival is now greatly reduced.

OceanGate said it was “mobilizing all options” to rescue those aboard the Titan.