Biden’s son Hunter to plead guilty to tax crimes, reaches deal on gun charge

U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to two charges of willfully failing to pay income taxes and to enter into an agreement that could enable him to avoid a conviction on a gun-related charge, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

The federal charges against Hunter Biden, 53, resulted from an investigation by David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in the Democratic president’s home state of Delaware, who was appointed by Republican then-President Donald Trump.

The Weiss inquiry initially examined potential violations of tax and money laundering laws in foreign business dealings, principally in China, sources told Reuters. The investigation headed by Weiss began as early as 2018, according to U.S. media reports.

Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Weiss’s office was investigating his tax affairs. Back then he denied wrongdoing.

According to court filings, Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of USD 1.5 million in 2017 and 2018, but he did not pay income tax those years despite owing in excess of USD 100,000. The two counts are misdemeanors. Those charges are misdemeanor counts. The maximum penalty is a fine of USD 25,000 as well as up to one year in federal prison. Imprisonment is not mandatory under the charge.

His attorney, Christopher Clark, said the government would file a firearm charge against his client that would be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement, an alternative to prosecution that is sometimes used to allow defendants to avoid prison time or a criminal conviction.

Biden possessed a revolver for about 11 days in October 2018 while being an addicted and unlawful user of a controlled substance. That charge is a felony.

In a 2021 memoir, he described dealing with substance abuse issues in his life, including crack cocaine use and alcoholism. Biden was discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine, sources told Reuters at the time.

“It is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” Clark said. “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

Reactions in Washington

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” spokesperson Ian Sams said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The White House declined to comment further.

President Biden has long expressed support and pride in his son for overcoming his addiction.

President Biden has two surviving children, Hunter and daughter Ashley. His son Beau Biden died in 2015 of cancer and his daughter Naomi Biden died as an infant after a car accident that also killed Joe Biden’s first wife.

Hunter Biden appears to be the first child of a sitting president to be indicted, according to Aaron Crawford, who specializes in presidential history at the University of Tennessee.

Crawford also mentioned how the families of several presidents were ensnared in scandals, including George H.W. Bush’s son Neil, who directed a failed savings and loan, and Richard Nixon’s brother Don, who was rescued from business failures by wealthy businessman Howard Hughes.

Former President Donald Trump, who was recently indicted on federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national security documents when he left office, also criticized the deal.

“Wow! The corrupt Biden DOJ just cleared up hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a mere ‘traffic ticket.’ Our system is BROKEN!” Trump said on his social media platform.

James Comer, chair of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, which has been leading House Republicans’ investigations into Biden’s family, called the plea deal “a slap on the wrist” and said it would not deter his panel’s work.

In 2022, Corner accused the U.S. Treasury Department of withholding financial “suspicious activity reports” to shield Hunter Biden’s business dealings.