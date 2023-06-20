Polish gov’t adopts program to support construction of NPP in Pomerania

On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution on the establishment of a program to support infrastructure investments in the Pomeranian province, including for the needs of a nuclear power plant. Over PLN 4.7 billion (USD 1.2 billion) has been allocated for the program’s implementation from 2023 to 2029, as announced by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.



Investments in strategic sectors are gateway to European modernity: Polish PM

see more

The program includes the construction of a national road, the construction or reconstruction of railway infrastructure, and the construction of hydro-technical infrastructure to ensure access to the nuclear power plant in the municipalities of Choczewo, Gniewino and Krokowa.

“The beneficiaries of the new infrastructure will also include residents of the region, tourists, and other investors,” emphasized the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

The program will focus on major investments in road, railway, and hydro-technical infrastructure. Additionally, funds will be allocated for municipal investments through separate sources of financing in the future.

The Director of the Maritime Office in Gdynia, the General Director of National Roads and Motorways, and the company PKP Polskie Linie Kolejowe will be responsible for the implementation of the “Program to support infrastructure investments related to the implementation of key investments in strategic energy infrastructure, including a nuclear power plant, in the Pomeranian province.”

The Minister of Infrastructure will oversee the implementation of the program, while the government’s plenipotentiary for strategic energy infrastructure will be responsible for coordinating its execution.

Business Arena: Can changing the law help Polish Small Modular Reactors?

see more

As stated by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister on Tuesday, the government aims to ensure energy security through the implementation of the goals of the Polish Nuclear Energy Program (PPEJ) and the Energy Policy of Poland until 2040.

In November 2022, the Council of Ministers adopted a resolution regarding the construction of large-scale nuclear power plants in the Republic of Poland. A nuclear power plant will be built in Poland based on the American AP1000 reactor technology.

In December 2021, the company Polskie Elektrownie Jądrowe identified the coastal location of Lubiatowo-Kopalino in the Choczewo municipality as the preferred site. According to the adopted schedule, construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland will begin in 2026, and the first block with a capacity of approximately 1-1.6 GW will be operational in 2033.

Subsequent blocks will be implemented every two to three years, and the entire nuclear program envisages the construction of six nuclear blocks with a total installed capacity ranging from approximately 6 to 9 GW.