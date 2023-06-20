Commemoration of National Day of the Silesian Uprisings

On Tuesday, representatives of local authorities, the military, and the police paid symbolic tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of Poland at the Silesian Park in Chorzów.



Silesia should be industrial heart of Poland: PM

see more

A memorial appeal was read, and at the end of the ceremony wreaths were laid at the plaque dedicated to the centenary of the Silesian uprisings and the taking over of part of Silesia by Poland. Commemorations of the National Day of the Silesian Uprisings took place on Tuesday in various cities in the region.

“We paid tribute to those who fought for Polish identity and took part in these armed actions. We must remember this and cherish this history,” said Jakub Chełstowski, the Silesia Province Speaker, after this part of the ceremony.

“We live in a safe country, in the European Union, in NATO, so let us rejoice in what we have and let us enjoy these moments,” said the Marshal, who also made reference to the Russian aggression in Ukraine. “This is an example that we must constantly care for independence and strengthen our potential,” he emphasized.

President Andrzej Duda signed an act establishing June 20 as the National Day of the Silesian Uprisings on June 7, 2022, in Katowice. Last year, this holiday had been celebrated for the first time. June 20, 2022, marked the centenary of the incorporation of part of Upper Silesia into Poland.

“We owe it to the memory of the people who gave their lives for the return of Silesia to Poland. We must cherish their memory and pass it on to future generations by educating young people and instilling in them a sense of pride in the attitude of their ancestors,” emphasized the Province Speaker.

History



The issue of the national affiliation of Upper Silesia, which previously belonged to the German state, was decided between 1919 and 1921. Poland’s regaining of independence in 1918 intensified the Polish national movement operating there, which was suppressed by the German administration and army. The struggle for national influence resulted in three Silesian uprisings between 1919 and 1921.

A plebiscite in Silesia, organized to determine the new borders, took place on March 20, 1921. The vote was open to people who had previously emigrated from Silesia. Those who voted for affiliation with Poland turned out to be a minority, constituting 40.3 percent. The Plebiscite Commission decided to grant almost the entire area to Germany.

The Third Silesian Uprising, which took place from May to July 1921, was a response to unfavorable proposals for the division of Upper Silesia. It was led by Wojciech Korfanty and involved approximately 60,000 Poles. As a result of this uprising, the Council of Ambassadors decided on a more favorable division of Silesia for Poland.

On June 20, 1922, the Polish Army, under the command of General Stanisław Szeptycki, entered Upper Silesia. On that day, cavalry units marched in a several-kilometer-long parade to the market square in Katowice.

“There would not have been this happy ending if it were not for the Silesian uprisings that took place in August 1919 and a year later in August 1920. There would have been even less if the Silesians had given up their dreams after the unfavorable outcome of the plebiscite in March 1921 and if they had not taken up arms for the third time in May 1921,” reminded Dr. Andrzej Sznajder, the director of the Katowice branch of the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN).