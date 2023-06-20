World Bank looks to expand aid to Ukraine for urgent repair projects

The World Bank is looking to enhance aid to Ukraine for urgent repair projects in the transport, energy and housing sectors, the bank’s director for operations Anna Bjerde said on Tuesday ahead of the Ukraine Recovery conference in London.



The Washington-based lender has disbursed more than USD 21 billion to Ukraine, mainly via grants, since the war started in February 2022, focused on government expenditure.

“The budget support will continue, but now there is a comprehensive pivot to the country’s recovery,” Bjerde said.

The Ukraine Recovery conference on June 21-22 will focus on building international support for Ukraine’s recovery from war, and how the private sector can help with the reconstruction.

The World Bank has already mobilized financing support for the transport and energy sectors.

It is now looking to expand its aid to bolster individual households ahead of winter and help farmers get subsidies to plant their harvest given a backdrop of higher interest rates globally, Bjerde said.

Ukraine is a major global grain grower and exporter, but this year’s output is expected to fall to around 45 million tons from 53 mln in 2022 due to Russia’s invasion.

“The war is going to be long, so the economy needs some basic revival even if no big reconstruction can be done yet,” World Bank regional country director Arup Banerji said.

The lender has identified at least USD 800 mln needed to repair housing, USD 585 mln for transport and USD 500 mln for energy projects.

The financing aid to support the recovery of some sectors will be a mix of loans and grants, bank officials added, without providing further details.

“We expect some pledges confirmed this week,” Bjerde said during the conference.

The Ukraine Recovery conference



The summit, co-hosted by Ukraine and Britain, aims to revive discussions over a combination of public and private sector involvement.

Political and business leaders gathering in London will seek to tackle short-term funding issues and pool long-term reconstruction efforts to shore up Ukraine.

The World Bank estimated in March that Ukraine’s reconstruction will cost at least USD 411 bn to cover the damages during the first year of the war, two times the country’s domestic product before the Russia invasion. The 2023 estimates will be published early next year.

Around USD 14 bn is needed for critical and priority reconstruction in 2023.