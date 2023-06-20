Poland sends prosecutor to Greece following rape, murder of 27-y.o. Polish woman



The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday in an interview on Polsat News that Actions regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Polish woman in Greece are progressively being taken and an investigation is currently underway by Greek authorities with Polish prosecutors arriving at the scene.



When asked about the current developments in the case of the murder of the 27-year-old Polish woman in Greece, Jabłoński stated that “an investigation is currently underway, conducted by Greek authorities, and Polish prosecutors are also arriving at the scene.”

“There is also a staff member from our consular department, the embassy in Athens, who ensures communication with the Greek authorities,” said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

When asked about cooperation with the Greek side, he replied that it is very intensive. “The cooperation is proceeding smoothly, the communication is efficient, to the extent possible in these extremely difficult circumstances, and a significant portion of this information cannot be disclosed,” emphasized the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

When inquired about the actions taken and whether a request has been made to the Greek side for the extradition of the suspect to stand trial in Poland, as announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Jabłoński stated that “since the victim is a Polish citizen, it is advisable for the perpetrators of the crime to be held accountable before a Polish court.”

He emphasized that Poland and Greece are bound by a bilateral agreement on legal assistance in civil and criminal matters, which also covers the European Arrest Warrant.

“The appropriate authorities will take steps in this regard because a request from the prosecutor’s office is required, as well as decisions from Polish and Greek courts, so this procedure involves several steps, but actions will be taken progressively,” he announced.

On Monday, the Prime Minister declared his shock at the brutal murder of 27-year-old Anastazja.

“The perpetrator must face severe consequences. That is why we will request the extradition of the suspect from Greece so that he can stand trial in Poland and receive the highest possible sentence,” Morawiecki announced.

Anastazja Rubińska went missing on Monday, June 12, on the Greek island of Kos, where she was working at a hotel. On Sunday, Greek media reported that the body of the 27-year-old Polish woman had been found. The remains were discovered at around 7 p.m. local time, about one kilometer from the home of a 32-year-old Bangladeshi man who had been arrested earlier by the police and 500 meters from the location where the woman’s mobile phone was found on Saturday.

An autopsy conducted on Monday evening on the island of Rhodes confirmed that the cause of the Polish woman’s death was asphyxiation. However, doctors emphasized that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, which significantly hindered the examination.

The main suspect in the murder is a 32-year-old man from Bangladesh who is consistently denying his guilt.

As Greek media point out, the tragedy of the young Polish woman resembles a crime from 2018, when two men, a Greek and an Albanian, raped and murdered 21-year-old student Eleni Topaloudi, throwing her body into the sea.

Old wounds



The mother of a Greek woman who was raped and murdered five years ago has spoken out about the perpetrators of Anastazja’s brutal murder on the Greek island of Kos. In an interview on Greek television, Ant1, the woman said that the tragedy of the Polish victim brought back horrific memories.

She added that “life sentences should truly be for life. That’s what I demand as Eleni’s mother,” said Koula Armoutidou.

Eleni, a 21-year-old student studying in Rhodes, was raped and brutally beaten with an iron rod in November 2018 by two men: a Greek and an Albanian. The murderers threw her into the sea, bound but still alive. Her body could only be identified by a tattoo on her ankle.

The mother of the victim stated on Greek television that Anastazja’s death “has reopened old wounds.”

“They raped her; they threw her naked into a black garbage bag, like real trash,” said Eleni’s mother.

Referring to the tragic death of the Polish woman, she said that her killers should be locked up so that they can never see the sun again for the rest of their lives. How is it that rapists are never adequately punished?

After Eleni’s death, the penal code was amended: physical violence is no longer necessary for a court to classify an act as rape. Engaging in sexual activity without the consent of the other person is sufficient.