Talks with China more crucial than ever, says Germany’s Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday it was more important than ever to hold direct talks with China given the pile-up of global crises, but Germany would continue to seek to diversify trade away from Asia’s rising superpower.



Scholz has come under fire for hosting intergovernmental talks in Berlin with a large Chinese delegation led by Premier Li Qiang in the first face-to-face summit since the pandemic. Critics say these are not appropriate anymore given growing geopolitical tensions between the West and China.

The talks came the same day the European Union’s executive launched a bid to convince the bloc’s 27 member states to agree to stronger controls on exports and outflows of technologies that could be put to military use by rivals like China.

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency also warned in its annual report on Tuesday about a campaign by China to obtain German technology to bolster its military and the risk of increasingly sophisticated cyber-spying operations.

But Scholz defended his decision at a joint news conference with Li in Berlin – itself contentious for not allowing any questions from journalists.

“Direct dialogue, personal talks, a real discussion – all of that is more important than usual in this unusual time full of global challenges and crises,” the Social Democratic chancellor said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted supply chains worldwide, showed that Germany needed to work closely with China on a range of issues also including health, Scholz added.

China-Germany willing to work together

China is willing to work with Germany to take bilateral relations to a new level, said Li, noting the countries signed more than 10 cooperation agreements in areas including advanced manufacturing and environmental protection during his visit.

A third high-level Chinese-German dialogue on global financial matters will take place in Berlin later in the year, Schlolz said – noting China had a key role to play in global finance given it was the world’s largest bilateral creditor.

“It allows us to discuss questions directly with one another where we have different opinions and differences,” he said.

The talks come after a rare visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was seeking to de-escalate U.S.-Chinese tensions.

Scholz said he had urged China to exert more influence on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and to improve market access and fair competition for German companies in China.

Globale Probleme lassen sich nur gemeinsam lösen, deshalb habe ich bei den deutsch-chinesischen #Regierungskonsultationen deutlich gemacht: Imperialismus ist keine Lösung. China sollte beim Krieg in der #Ukraine Einfluss auf Russland ausüben. pic.twitter.com/d8MZ5dsyFe

— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) June 20, 2023

China experts like Noah Barkin at Rhodium Group, however, said the news conference was more notable for what Scholz did not mention – derisking, Taiwan, Xinjiang and Hong Kong – than what it did.

Berlin’s China dependency

Germany has taken a tougher stance on China over the past year, but China hawks say Berlin is still compromised by its heavy economic reliance on Beijing, with corporate titans lobbying Berlin not to go too far.

China became Germany’s single biggest trade partner in 2016 and is a core market for top German companies including Volkswagen, BASF and BMW.

Companies, not governments, should take the lead on managing risk, Li told a meeting of top German CEOs on Monday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Li’s four-day visit to Germany is his first official trip abroad since becoming premier, reflecting the importance of the ties between Asia and Europe’s largest economies.

Li was set to attend the German-China business forum on Tuesday afternoon, before heading in the evening to Munich.

A spokesperson for Siemens confirmed the Chinese delegation would meet Siemens CEO Roland Busch in Munich on Wednesday.

The Munich tour will also include luxury carmaker BMW and its CEO Oliver Zipse, two people with knowledge of the plans said. BMW owns a majority in BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA), its Chinese joint venture with Brilliance Auto Group.