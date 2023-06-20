Estonia legalizes gay marriage

Estonia’s parliament approved on Tuesday a law to legalize same-sex marriage, making it the first central European country to do so.



The bill received 55 votes in the 101-seat parliament from the coalition of liberal and social democratic parties that Kallas has assembled following her strong win in the 2023 election.

“My message is that it’s a difficult fight, but marriage and love are something that you have to promote,” Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters after the vote.

“We have developed a lot in those 30 years since we freed ourselves from the Soviet occupation. We are equals among same-value countries,” she added.

In the largely secular Baltic country of 1.3 million, 53% of the population supported same-sex marriage in a 2023 poll by the Center for Human Rights.

Homosexuality is considered unacceptable by 38% of Estonians.

Latvia and Lithuania, the other two Baltic countries that were previously annexed by the Soviet Union, have same-sex partnership bills stuck in their parliaments.