Poland receives 2023 European Transport Safety Council accolade

Tytus Żmijewski/PAP

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC), for the first time, has awarded Poland with its Road Safety Performance Index Award.

According to ETSC, between 2012 and 2022, Poland cut road deaths by 47 percent, a rate that was exceeded only by Lithuania, last year’s winner. The average reduction in the EU was 22 percent.

The road mortality (the number of road deaths per inhabitant) stood at 50 per million in Poland last year, down from 93 per million in 2012.

ETSC wrote: “In ten years, Poland has greatly improved road safety, and set an example on how to take the issue seriously.

“There has been a genuine commitment to setting targets, improving infrastructure and boosting enforcement, all key factors in this impressive reduction,” it added.

The announcement coincides with new analysis published today by ETSC which shows road deaths in the EU rose by 4 percent last year, to 20,679.

Among the factors cited by ETSC experts in the decision to present this year’s prize to Poland were: Poland’s comprehensive National Road Safety Programme 2021-2030 which sets targets to cut both deaths and serious injuries by 50 percent; the expansion of its speed camera and time-over-distance camera network, and an increase in drink-driving enforcement checks of 19 percent on average each year between 2010 and 2019.

ETSC is a Brussels-based independent non-profit making organisation dedicated to reducing the numbers of deaths and injuries in transport in Europe.