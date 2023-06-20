Poland plans to upgrade its ageing nuclear research reactor

The MARIA reactor produces key radioisotopes for nuclear medicine.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The government will modernise the MARIA nuclear research reactor, currently the only nuclear reactor in Poland, in order to extend its operation until at least 2050.

The MARIA nuclear research reactor is the only operating nuclear reactor in Poland and a research device unique in the country and in the world of “importance for public health, economy and science,” the PM’s Office said in a Tuesday statement.

The justification for the draft resolution stated that after more than 40 years of operation, almost all technological systems of the reactor require modernisation. The estimated cost of the required works was stated at PLN 91.7 million (EUR 20.6 million).

It was also pointed out that the alternative would be the construction of a new research reactor, however, its estimated cost would amount to around PLN 2 billion (EUR 450,000 million), and the costs of decommissioning the present reactor would exceed the costs of its modernisation many times over.

According to the Świerk National Centre for Nuclear Research, which operates the nuclear facility, construction of the reactor began in June 1970 and it was launched in December 1974 at the Institute for Nuclear Research in Otwock-Świerk near Warsaw. The reactor was designed and built by Polish specialists.

MARIA is an experimental and production reactor with a thermal power of up to 30 MW and one of the highest neutron fluxes among such devices. Thanks to the unique design, various materials can be irradiated with neutrons in the reactor core, for example, target materials for the production of radioisotopes. The MARIA reactor produces key radioisotopes for nuclear medicine.