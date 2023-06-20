Polish president joins forest cleanup campaign

Andrzej Duda pointed out that the aim of the nationwide 'Cleaning Together' campaign was to keep forests clean.

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland, encouraged Poles to look after the country’s forests as he and his wife Agata-Kornhauser-Duda took part in a forest cleanup campaign near Ostrołęka in northwestern Poland on Tuesday.

“This is an activity that should be carried out by each of us on a daily basis,” the president said. “Let’s not leave anything behind in the forest, let’s take everything back that we brought with us.”

He noted that every scrap of litter, especially items made of glass and plastic, when left behind could pose a threat to nature and animals, and even start forest fires. While decomposing, trash often releases dangerous chemicals which pollute the air, water, and soil. “Let’s take care of our forests and not leave rubbish behind, not leave behind anything that can pose a danger to forests.”