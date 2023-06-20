Polish foundation files lawsuits against two German companies

Dr. Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, president of the War Compensation Foundation, Defenders For Defenders, announced at a press conference at the Polish Press Center on Tuesday, that two lawsuits were filed with the District Court in Krakow against two German companies collaborating with the criminal Third Reich system.



Dr. Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, president of the War Compensation Foundation, and legal advisor Jerzy Pasieka stated that the foundation had filed two lawsuits on behalf of Polish victims of World War II, including those of Jewish descent.

The first lawsuit was filed by the family of Leopold Wellisz, a Polish financier, industrialist, and patriot who had to flee from German repression due to his Jewish roots. His brother, Karol Wellisch, was murdered by the Germans.

The defendants in the case are Henschel GmbH, the legal successor of Henschel und Sohn. During World War II, this company had taken over, supervised, and utilized the resources of the Polish company Fablok, co-founded and majority owned by Leopold Wellisz.

The plaintiffs are demanding a sum of PLN 17,353,528.86 (USD 4,250,000) as compensation and an apology for the violation of their personal rights. The plaintiffs are being represented by lawyers associated with the War Compensation Foundation Defenders for Defenders.

The second lawsuit was filed by the daughter of Tadeusz Śledziński, a Polish engineer and long-time employee and director at the Azoty Chemical Plant in Tarnów. Arrested in 1940, Śledziński spent five years in the German Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. He was forced to work for the German company IG Farben, founded and co-founded by Bayer (now Bayer AG).

The daughter of the victim is seeking a sum of PLN 1,708,766 (USD 420,000) from Bayer AG. The plaintiff is also represented by lawyers from the War Compensation Foundation Defenders for Defenders.

“Bayer co-founded IG Farben. The CEO of this company, as well as board members, actively participated in medical experiments and the use of forced labor in Auschwitz-Birkenau. Some board members of IG Farben, including the CEO, were convicted in the Nuremberg trials,” said attorney Dr. Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, the president of the foundation.

The total amount sought from the German companies in these two cases by the victims amounts to nearly PLN 19 million (USD 4,670,000).

During the press conference, it was emphasized that the lawsuits filed by the Foundation are groundbreaking. In previous practice, victims of World War II or their heirs sought compensation from the German state, which, in turn, claimed immunity.

“We have been preparing for these processes for many months, if not years. It was an enormous amount of work based on legal analysis conducted in the United States, Greece, Italy, and Serbia,” noted legal advisor Jerzy Pasieka. He informed that “additional lawsuits are being prepared and will be submitted to the court.”

“The topic of compensation has been circulating in society for a long time, but it mainly concerns the state-to-state relationship, such as Poland-Germany, and it is more related to reparations. However, we want to approach this from a completely different perspective, focusing on purely civil proceedings,” he emphasized.

The press conference also drew attention to the difficulties faced by Polish victims of World War II in pursuing compensation. The problem lies not only in the reluctance to address these issues but also in the immunity of the state, where the Federal Republic of Germany had invoked similar cases in Italy and Greece.

In previous actions in Europe, German companies were not sued, as the defendants were the German state in Serbia, Greece, France, and Italy.

The War Compensation Foundation was established to assist victims of all armed conflicts, including past and ongoing conflicts worldwide. The foundation’s lawyers consist of experts, both practitioners and theorists. The lawyers’ goal is to create simple and unambiguous regulations for war victims in their pursuit of compensation for the war losses they suffered due to armed conflicts.

Current practice shows that victims of conflicts, wars, or states of war are witnesses in criminal proceedings. However, there is a lack of provisions and procedure in specifying how individuals whose property and assets were destroyed, looted, or depleted can seek compensation in civil cases.

Lawyers from the War Compensation Foundation handle cases pro bono.