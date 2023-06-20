Not convinced by Macron’s European air defense plan: German Def Min

Germany is “not convinced” by French President Emmanuel Macron’s European air defense plan, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday after Macron said a day earlier that France, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, and Hungary had signed a letter of intent for the joint purchase of the French Mistral air defense systems.



Germany upset France in October when it announced a plan with 14 NATO allies to purchase systems that partly come from the U.S. and Israel, in a drive to protect allied territory from missile attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Pistorius told reporters at Jagel air base in northern Germany that Berlin “won’t move away from that deal”and that Israel’s Arrow 3 missile defense system was “the best thing I know.”

“It’s a national decision by each and every ally exactly what kind of system they decide to invest in so that’s a German decision,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Great visit to #AirDefender23, the biggest air exercise in #NATO history, with defence minister #Pistorius @BMVg_Bundeswehr. A strong display of #Germany’s commitment, the strength of our transatlantic bond & NATO’s readiness to defend every inch of Allied territory & airspace. pic.twitter.com/tdhoUhTAlo

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) June 20, 2023