Looted artworks return to Warsaw’s National Museum, says culture minister

The Polish culture minister announced that eleven works of art stolen during and after WWII have been transferred to the National Museum in Warsaw.



Priceless painting looted by Germans during WWII returns to Poland from Japan

A priceless 16th-century Italian painting, “Madonna with Child” attributed to Alessandro Turchi, that was looted by Nazi Germany during World War…

see more

The museum hosted a ceremonial presentation and handover of the recovered items on Tuesday.

Piotr Gliński, Minister of Culture and Deputy PM, said that Poland had lost many works of art both during the war and during the period of the People’s Republic of Poland.

“For some time, we have been intensively searching for and recovering war losses,” said Glinski.

Roman Szwojnicki’s “Siuprem Greenery,” Jan Horemans’ “Concerto,” and a group of six images by Krakow photographer Stanisław Bizański featuring views of the Tatra Mountains and Zakopane are among the recovered works.

It is estimated that between 1939 and 1945, Poland had lost over 500,000 various types of works of art, including almost 15,000 paintings.