Looted artworks return to Warsaw’s National Museum says culture min.

Rafał Guz/PAP

Eleven works of art stolen during and after World War II have been transferred to the National Museum in Warsaw, the Polish culture minister has said.

On Tuesday, the museum hosted a ceremonial presentation and handover of the recovered items.

Piotr Gliński, the culture minister, said that Poland had lost many works of art both during the war and in the period of the People’s Republic of Poland.

“For some time we have been intensively searching for, and recovering, war losses,” said Gliński.

The recovered works include Roman Szwojnicki’s ‘Siuprem Greenery,’ ‘Concerto’ by Jan Horemans and a collection of six photographs with views of the Tatra Mountains and Zakopane by Kraków photographer Stanisław Bizański.

It is estimated that between 1939 and 1945, Poland lost over 500,000 various types of works of art, including almost 15,000 paintings.