Rescued PoWs have been interned in Hungary: Ukrainian intelligence

Prisoners of war from Ukraine are held against their will in Hungary after being rescued from Russia, claimed Ukrainian military intelligence representative Andriy Yusov on Tuesday, adding that “our citizens have been interned by the Hungarian side”.



“We have received information from the families of some captives that these people have not been released in Hungary at all. They are under surveillance, with limited possibility of contact with the outside world. Contact with relatives is limited and only possible in the presence of third parties. This case, which could have been handled in a positive way, is turning into some kind of dramatic detective story with very clear political overtones. Mainly on the part of Russia, conducting here a disinformation operation,” Yusov assessed in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

A slightly different view was expressed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The head of the diplomacy pointed to the Hungarian ancestry of the Ukrainian captives and the related context of possible actions taken by the authorities in Budapest.

“The purpose of this undertaking was very simple. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán intended to show his compatriots at home and abroad that he was their only protector. The whole operation was carried out with one man’s political interests in mind,” announced Kuleba on Ukrainian television.

“The Hungarian authorities should clarify their involvement in bringing Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia, as well as Budapest’s actions regarding communication with Kyiv on this issue,” said European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano stated Monday.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry is demanding access by its consul to the 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war taken from Russia without the ministry’s knowledge and who are now “in isolation” on Hungarian territory. “We are taking steps to bring these people back to the country”, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko also notified on Monday.

The Hungarian side is said to be ignoring Kyiv’s attempts at “constructive dialogue,” he added. “Such conduct by Budapest calls into question its stated humanitarian motivations for deporting Ukrainians to Hungary. Moreover, (these actions) can be qualified as a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights,” the diplomatic ministry representative stressed.

On June 16, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Oleh Kotenko confirmed that Ukraine had “established the whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Hungary and previously held in Russian captivity.”

According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikolenko, the authorities in Kyiv allegedly learned about the case from public statements made by the Hungarian prime minister.