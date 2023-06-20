EU countries back weakened nature law, eye more biodiversity funding

European Union countries’ environment ministers struck a deal on Tuesday over a landmark bill to restore deteriorating natural habitats after watering down parts of the proposal and agreeing to find more EU funding to restore damaged environments.



The EU proposal to turn around the ailing health of Europe’s natural habitats – 81% of which are classed as in poor health – has sparked a fierce political debate, with EU lawmakers and some governments opposing the bill and questioning whether the EU is piling too much environmental regulation onto the industry.

EU countries backed the bill but only after the European Commission, the bloc’s executive, agreed to propose EU financial support for measures to revive nature, if it were found to be needed, according to a draft of the deal seen by Reuters.

Germany, Lithuania and Romania were among the countries that had raised concerns over funding. They also weakened parts of the Commission’s original proposal.

One change would scrap an obligation to ensure that the health of mudflats, grasslands, forests and other habitats does not worsen, replacing it with an aim to “endeavor to put in place necessary measures” to prevent this.

Good [email protected] agreed on a General Approach on the 🇪🇺 Nature Restoration Law showing responsibility to urgently act on the biodiversity crisis.

Counting on @Europarl_EN to adopt its mandate in July & so we can launch trilogues before summer & conclude by end of 2023. pic.twitter.com/Dxc3QtOXH7

— Virginijus Sinkevičius (@VSinkevicius) June 20, 2023

Another would weaken targets to revive drained peatlands at the request of countries including Ireland, where dried bogs are farmed upon and peat used as fuel.

Irish climate minister Eamon Ryan welcomed the compromise, saying it gave hope that “the destruction of nature is not an inevitable certainty”, while also not setting out any rules that would prevent countries from developing their economies.

Still, the densely-populated Netherlands opposed the deal, having raised concerns it would slow the expansion of wind farms and other economic activities.

“We can’t do everything at the same time and in the same limited space,” Dutch Nature Minister Christianne van der Wal said.