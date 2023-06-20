European Union with USD 50 billion aid for Ukraine

Ursula von der Leyen revealed on Tuesday an aid package for Ukraine, worth EUR 50 billion (USD 54.65 billion).



The figure comes after a review of the bloc’s 2021-27 budget and ahead of an international conference in London this week aimed at raising more funds to rebuild Ukraine from its war with Russia.

We propose a facility for Ukraine for the next 4 years of up to €50 bn.

To provide predictable finance to 🇺🇦 on its EU path, together with global partners and private sector.

On migration, we support external border protection & economic development of our partners with €15… pic.twitter.com/KCO0jp2SJu

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 20, 2023

The EUR 50-billion budget reserve will provide perspective and reliability to the blocs Ukrainian partners, von der Leyen said in remarks to journalists after an EU commission meeting in Brussels.