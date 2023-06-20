China and Pakistan sign USD 4,8 bln nuclear power plant deal

Pakistan and China have signed a USD 4,8 billion deal to build a 1,200-megawatt nuclear power plant, according to PM Shehbaz Sharif, who praised the investment by a country that he views as Pakistan’s most dependable ally.



Work on the Chashma 5 project would begin immediately, Sharif said, following the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between China National Nuclear Cooperation and Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission.

“Investment from China in this project to the tune of USD 4.8 billion sends a message loud and clear that Pakistan is a place where Chinese companies and investors continue to show their trust and faith,” Sharif said.

The Chashma 5 project will be built in the central province of Punjab. China’s support will help Pakistan make the transition away from reliance on fossil fuels.

Pakistan’s total nuclear energy production capacity rose to 1,400 MW, when the country’s sixth nuclear station opened in 2021. Located in the southern port city of Karachi, that 1,100 mw plant was also constructed with the assistance of China.

Pakistan’s government is struggling to stave off a balance of payments crisis, so Sharif thanked the Chinese partners for offering a USD 100-million discount for the latest project.

It is unclear whether the new investment is part of the USD 65 billion that China has pledged to infrastructure building for Pakistan under its Belt and Road Initiative.

The new project was originally planned to start a few years ago, and Sharif expressed appreciation to the Chinese side for not rescheduling costs despite the long delay. Instead, he said, the Chinese had disbursed an initial 30 billion Pakistani rupees (USD 104.53 million) to start the project.