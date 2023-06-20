Ukraine lobbies Western countries to boost weapons production

Ukraine is in negotiations with Western arms manufacturers from Italy, France, Germany, and some Eastern European countries, to boost the production of weapons, and could sign contracts in the coming months, a Ukrainian Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Sergiy Boyev told Reuters press agency.

“We are in very detailed discussions with them. And we are certain that we will have the contracts agreements signed within the next few months,” Boyev told Reuters on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow.

In May, Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said the country was working with British defense company BAE Systems to set up a Ukrainian base to both produce and repair weapons from tanks to artillery. No deal has been signed yet.

Germany’s Rheinmetall said last month it had set up a joint venture with Ukrainian state-owned conglomerate Ukroboronprom to build and repair tanks in Ukraine. Operations were expected to begin in mid-July.

“We aim to help Ukraine so they can do the maintenance on their vehicles and produce spare parts themselves,” Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger told Reuters last week.

In encouraging foreign defense firms to produce arms in Ukraine, Kyiv could more efficiently meet its own needs while also building up its defense industry to target global customers at a time when it’s looking to create jobs for Ukrainians.

A strong defense to detere aggression

“The future deterrence of aggression will require a strong defense industry in Ukraine, a strong Ukrainian armed forces,” Boyev said.

“That’s why we think international partners coming to Ukraine, setting up production, and making Ukraine part of the security framework for the free world is so essential,” he added.

Drone production

At the Paris Airshow on Monday, Boyev was courting drone makers in particular, ranging from major international defense firms to small suppliers. He declined to say which companies he met with.

“We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say that they are willing to come and invest and produce drones,” he said.

Turkish defense company Baykar said late last year that it still planned to complete the construction of a manufacturing plant in Ukraine in two years.

Baykar had announced plans to build the plant shortly before the February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Kyiv says it is expanding its drone program for both reconnaissance and attacking enemy targets over an increasing range.

Turkey, Norway, and the United States are among the countries that have been supplying Ukraine with drones, but as the war intensifies more are needed.

Negotiations on producing drones could take longer, but Boyev said production in Ukraine could be an effective way to capitalize on the country’s existing drone expertise and create jobs in western and central Ukraine.

The deputy minister is hopeful that the country can attract foreign drone makers and said the Ukraine government could offer substantial support. “We think that it’s just a matter of actually getting things done,” he said.