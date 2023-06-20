Norwegian planning to ‘outdo’ Breivik mass killings arrested in Hungary

Hungarian authorities have arrested a 45- years old Norwegian man planning mass killings that were supposed to exceed a 2011 massacre by infamous Norwegian extremist Anders Behring Breivik, according to the police.

Breivik killed 77 people in Norway’s worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. Eight were killed by a car bomb in Oslo and then the extremist gunned down sixty-nine, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

Hungarian police said that the arrested man, whose name was not publicly shared, had uploaded several posts to a video-sharing portal in which he demonstrated plans to commit mass killings in an unspecified location.

Police said the suspect, speaking mostly in Norwegian, said he aimed to outclass Breivik’s 2011 massacre.

“I can strike anywhere … Airport, railway terminal, nothing can be a problem … I will destroy the innocent,” police quoted the man from one of the videos.

The man, apprehended by counter-terrorism forces last Wednesday and formally arrested on Saturday, has been previously convicted for cases of violence and sex crimes in Norway, Hungarian police said, citing information received from their Norwegian counterparts. They did not elaborate further on his past crimes.

The suspect is being held at a forensic mental institution, Hungarian police said.