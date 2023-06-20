NATO ready to react to acts of violence in Kosovo: commander

NATO is prepared to face any situation in Kosovo in case acts of violence comparable to recent events threaten the peace, according to Angelo Michele Ristuccia, a NATO commander in Pristina.

During the conference with journalists from his headquarters in the outskirts of the city of Pristina, Ristuccia evaluated that the situation in Kosovo is still very tense, despite relative calm in recent days.

“There is not a military solution at this moment because the only way to solve this situation is a political decision which is based on the willingness of both sides to normalize their relations. But first to de-escalate,” he said during the conference. “We are here to avoid the situation to worsen and to defuse tensions to rise. So, the only thing I can say is to invite both parties to take all measures, all necessary measures to de-escalate the situation. All people in Kosovo, regardless of their religion, their ethnic background, their culture, do not need the situation to deteriorate further.”

While defending three town halls in northern Kosovo, some 30 NATO peacekeeping soldiers were injured in clashes with Serb protesters late in May. Fifty-two protesters were wounded.

NATO, which has been guarding Kosovo since the war ended in 1999, decided to deploy an extra 700 troops and put another battalion on high alert, bringing its force to about 4,511.

The north of Kosovo, which is mainly inhabited by ethnic Serbs, has seen the worst tensions since the country declared independence from Serbia in 2008.