Messaging at flight speed: Carrier pigeons kept for emergency use in India

Police in India’s eastern state of Odisha are preserving a flock of carrier pigeons for use if disasters sever communication links as well as for their “heritage value and to preserve them for future generations,” a police official said.

Indian vets save birds dropping from sky due to heatwave

see more

Dating from the days of British colonial rule when police stations used the birds to communicate with each other, the state’s carrier pigeon service still keeps more than 100 Belgian Homer pigeons.

Pigeons to the rescue

Police said the pigeons, which can fly at a speed of 55 kph, for up to 800 km at a stretch, have proved a lifeline at least twice in the last four decades.

The birds played a vital role after communication lines went down in 1999, when a powerful cyclone hit coastal areas, as well as in 1982, during devastating floods in some parts of the state.

Pigeons usually carry messages written on lightweight onion paper, inserted into a capsule, and then tied to a leg.

Training begins

“We start training the birds at five to six weeks old when they are placed in a crate and put in their shelter,” said Parshuram Nanda, who looks after the birds.

As they get older, the pigeons are taken some distance away to be freed and fly back to the shelter by instinct.

“The distance is increased gradually, and within 10 days, they are able to return from about 30 km,” Nanda said.

Historical birdchievments

Carrier pigeons took news of the conquest of Gaul to Rome, brought to England the news of Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo, and were widely used to carry messages during the two world wars.

On this day in 1919, Cher Ami died. This carrier pigeon helped save the 77th Infantry Division during the Meuse–Argonne offensive by delivering coordinates while severely injured. Our song, The Lost Battalion was written about this battle. Find out more 👉https://t.co/vTwxSSFat6 pic.twitter.com/H6Pq785gPA

— Sabaton (@sabaton) June 13, 2023

Studies show the pigeons can detect magnetic fields and zoom in on their destination from thousands of kilometers away, said historian Anil Dhir, who works with the police.

“Even in the unlikely event that every mode of communication breaks down tomorrow, the pigeons will never fail,” he said.