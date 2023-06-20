Referendum bill ready for next parliament sitting says gov’t spokesman

Draft legislation on a referendum on EU plans to make member states take migrant quotas should be ready for the next session of parliament, the government’s spokesman has said.

Piotr Mueller made the announcement on private broadcaster Polsat News on Tuesday.

EU interior ministers adopted a new migration pact on June 8 aimed at reforming EU migration regulations. It also introduces a “mandatory” mechanism under which member states either take in migrants or pay a “financial contribution” for each migrant they fail to accept.

The Polish government opposes the pact, and has raised the prospect of holding a referendum on it, which could be held on the same day as the general election due to be held in the autumn.

Muller said that legislation on the referendum could appear at the next session of the Sejm, Poland’s lower house of parliament, but added “whether it will be voted on during the session is another matter.”

He confirmed that he had seen the draft and said that “at the moment it has only one question in it” which concerns whether Poland should agree to forced migration.

Under the EU system of “mandatory solidarity,” a minimum number of relocations will be established annually for member states and the figure has been initially set at 30,000.

The Polish government argues it has accepted the most Ukrainian refugees among all EU member states and complains it has not been adequately compensated by the EU for shouldering the associated financial burden.

The country’s conservative Law and Justice government has been a staunch opponent of EU migrant relocation schemes.